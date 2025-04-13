Gunfire outside Star Bar in Raleigh damages Rapper's van, other vehicles, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rap artist's van and other vehicles were struck by gunfire Sunday morning outside a bar in Raleigh, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Star Bar in the 1700 block of Trawick Road.

Rap artist OMB Peezy performed at the bar Saturday night, but Raleigh police told ABC11 they were not able to confirm whether he was the intended target of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police do not have any suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

