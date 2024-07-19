Donald Trump campaigns in North Carolina, first visit since assassination attempt

He will be stopping in Charlotte this afternoon.

He will be stopping in Charlotte this afternoon.

He will be stopping in Charlotte this afternoon.

He will be stopping in Charlotte this afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump will make his first appearance in North Carolina on Wednesday since surviving an assassination attempt.

Trump's visit also comes a week after the Republican National Conference (RNC) where he was officially named the Republican nominee and delivered the longest acceptance speech in history on the final night. On day one of the conference Trump announced that Ohio Senator JD Vance was his vice president running mate. The two held their first joint rally in Michigan on Saturday, July 20.

The rally in Charlotte is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. inside the Bojangles Coliseum. Doors will open at 2 p.m.

RELATED | Secret Service recommends Donald Trump's campaign stop holding rallies outdoors

North Carolina continues to be a hotbed in the race for the White House this year. Vice President Kamala Harris came to Fayetteville on July 18 -- in what was her seventh visit to the Tar Heel state in 2024.

The state's 16 electoral votes are highly sought after in what could shape up to be a close election.

The last Democrat running for president to win North Carolina was Barack Obama in his first term back in 2008. Since then the state has gone red for Mitt Romney and Donald Trump twice.

However, Democrats are optimistic because Trump's margin of victory shrank from 173,315 votes against Hillary Clinton in 2016 to just 74,483 votes against Joe Biden in 2020.

RELATED | Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns