Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup in Raleigh includes: Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and J. Cole

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for its final iteration in 2025.

Organizers announced in December that the 2025 festival will be the final one. The popular music festival was created by rapper and Fayetteville native J Cole in 2020.

Some of the performers include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Ludacris, J. Cole, and Erykah Badu.

The two-day event will take place on April 5-6.

Dreamville 2025 lineup, dates and names:

Saturday, April 5

Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers

21 Savage

Partynextdoor

Ludacris

Ari Lennox

Chief Keef

Keyshia Cole

Bas

Young Nudy

AB-Soul

Lute

Omen

Kai Ca$h & Nico Brim

Sunday, April 6

J. Cole

Erykah Badu

Tems

Glorilla

J.I.D.

Wale

Coco Jones

BigXThaPlug

Earthgang

Anycia

Cozz

Akia

Dreamville festival draws in thousands of music lovers to Raleigh