Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup in Raleigh includes: Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and J. Cole

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 5:07PM
Dreamville 2025 lineup drops, hotels and businesses prepare
The two-day event will take place on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for its final iteration in 2025.

Organizers announced in December that the 2025 festival will be the final one. The popular music festival was created by rapper and Fayetteville native J Cole in 2020.

Some of the performers include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Ludacris, J. Cole, and Erykah Badu.

The two-day event will take place on April 5-6.

Dreamville 2025 lineup, dates and names:

Saturday, April 5

  • Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers
  • 21 Savage
  • Partynextdoor
  • Ludacris
  • Ari Lennox
  • Chief Keef
  • Keyshia Cole
  • Bas
  • Young Nudy
  • AB-Soul
  • Lute
  • Omen
  • Kai Ca$h & Nico Brim

Sunday, April 6

  • J. Cole
  • Erykah Badu
  • Tems
  • Glorilla
  • J.I.D.
  • Wale
  • Coco Jones
  • BigXThaPlug
  • Earthgang
  • Anycia
  • Cozz
  • Akia

Dreamville festival draws in thousands of music lovers to Raleigh

It was a busy night in Raleigh as thousands descended on Dix Park for this year's Dreamville music fest.
