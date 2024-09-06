Key dates and deadlines for North Carolina's general election

Democrats have pointed to increased enthusiasm over the past several weeks, as they make a play to flip North Carolina for the first time since 2008.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election season and here and North Carolina, a key battleground state, has one of the longest voting windows in the nation.

Absentee voting marks the start of voting in North Carolina for the Nov. 5 election.

In North Carolina, any eligible voter can request, receive, and vote an absentee ballot by mail. Find more information at Vote By Mail.

Here are some key dates and deadlines to know for the 2024 general election in North Carolina:

Important Note: Voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for military and overseas citizen voters.

Oct. 11: Voter registration deadline (5 p.m.). Voter registration FAQ

Oct. 17: In-person early voting begins; same-day registration available.

Oct. 29: Absentee ballot request deadline (5 p.m.).

Nov. 2: In-person early voting ends (3 p.m.).

Nov. 5: General Election Day

Nov. 5: Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.).

