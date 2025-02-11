Hegseth signs memo renaming Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg -- but there's a twist

The Department of Defense is not commenting on whether there are any immediate plans to change the name.

The Department of Defense is not commenting on whether there are any immediate plans to change the name.

The Department of Defense is not commenting on whether there are any immediate plans to change the name.

The Department of Defense is not commenting on whether there are any immediate plans to change the name.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg is back.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Monday night restoring the name of the Army post known as Fort Liberty since 2023.

There is, however, a twist -- the post will be named for a different Bragg.

There has been speculation since President Donald Trump started his second term that the post could revert to its original name. It became Fort Liberty during former President Joe Biden's administration.

Trump promised to redesignate Fort Liberty back to Bragg on the campaign trail last year. He hinted at the name reversal during his town hall in Fayetteville back in October.

The new name pays tribute to Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and a Purple Heart for his service at the Battle of the Bulge, the Department of Defense said Monday night.

"This change underscores the installation's legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation," said Department of Defense Press Secretary John Ullyot.

The post was originally named for Braxton Bragg, a Confederate general and Warrenton native.

WATCH | The history behind the naming of Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg is named after Warrenton native, Braxton Bragg, who was a general in the Confederate Army.

Last week, veterans in the Fayetteville area weighed in as talk increased about the potential move away from Liberty.

The name Fort Liberty was chosen after Patti Elliott, a Gold Star mom inspired post leadership to rename the installation Fort Liberty in honor of her son's service. Her son Spc. Daniel "Lucas" Elliott died while serving in Iraq.

On Monday, Elliott told ABC11 that she could not directly comment on Hegseth's action.

"At the time I sat on the Renaming Commission, I was not in the position I am now," Elliott said. "Being the National President for American Gold Star Mothers, I am unable to comment on this at this time because it's political in nature. We have strict guidelines from the IRS as a 501(c)(3) that we are not allowed to engage in political conversations."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.