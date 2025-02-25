Fort Bragg announces date for official redesignation ceremony

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Monday night restoring the name of the Army post now known as Fort Liberty.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Monday night restoring the name of the Army post now known as Fort Liberty.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Monday night restoring the name of the Army post now known as Fort Liberty.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on Monday night restoring the name of the Army post now known as Fort Liberty.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg officials announced on Tuesday the date for the official redesignation ceremony of Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg in honor of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg.

The transitional ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on March 7.

The event will be hosted by Lt. Gen. Greg Anderson, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, with Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, Command Sgt. Maj. of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

"As we officially rename Fort Liberty to Fort Bragg, we honor the legacy and courage of Pfc. Bragg who represented the best of the Greatest Generation. His bravery during World War II as he rescued fellow paratroopers serves as a model for all who wear the uniform, and we could not be more proud to honor his legacy," Anderson said.

In an interview earlier this month, Bragg's daughter told ABC11 that "He'd be humble, but he'd be surprised, and he'd be very pleased" at the honor.

The Army post was originally named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg. It became Fort Liberty during former President Joe Biden's administration. That was part of a national effort under Biden to remove names of military installations that honored Confederate leaders.

Under President Donald Trump, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth restored the Bragg name.

"Generations of Soldiers, Families, and Veterans have a deep connection to the name Fort Bragg, and united together we will redefine it for a new generation," Anderson said.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of a new XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters sign and the uncasing of Fort Bragg colors. Members of Bragg's family will be in attendance for the ceremony.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.