Family of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg excited ahead of Army post redesignation ceremony: 'Led a good life'

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the official Fort Bragg redesignation ceremony just one day away, the granddaughters of World War II veteran Roland L. Bragg are sharing their excitement for this momentous occasion.

"I'm hopeful they will learn a little about our granddad and be really proud that with the renaming, that it's named after someone who led a good life," said Rebecca Amirpour, granddaughter of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg.

According to Amirpour and her sister Jennifer Bell, several family members have traveled to North Carolina to witness the redesignation ceremony. Their grandfather has been gone for 23 years, but they are honored to represent him in this way.

"I was very surprised, but then it was a good feeling as well," said Bell. "It's a huge base. It's the biggest base I believe."

Fort Bragg was originally named after Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who was a West Point graduate and slave owner. It was renamed in June of 2023 to Fort Liberty after one of America's core values. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth quickly restored the Bragg name upon assuming office.

Fort Bragg was among nine military installations that were renamed after the racial reckoning following the death of George Floyd.

"Our family was kind of being thrust into something that could be divisive, but at the end of the day, I feel honestly really proud and excited," said Amirpour. "Our grandad was such a good man. Truly an honor to be here and honor him."