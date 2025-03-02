3,000 more troops to border will include soldiers from Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Pentagon has ordered more troops to the southern border, including soldiers from Fort Bragg.

It's a move that bolsters one of the Trump Administration's highest-priority missions.

The effort appears to be working. Border crossings are way down from the Biden Administration and refugee shelters in border cities are seeing a marked decrease.

They'll support joint task force operations at the border with Mexico.

With the additional troops, a total of about 6,000 military personnel will be supporting Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection efforts at the border.

The soldiers will also come from Fort Campbell in Kentucky and Fort Carson in Colorado.

