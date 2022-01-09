Durham sheriff ID's body of man found on Old Oxford Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead Saturday lying on Old Oxford Road.

The man is 36-year-old Demario Boyd of Durham. The North Carolina Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Boyd's death.

Boyd's body was found lying n the roadway on Old Oxford Road between Red Mill and Snow Hill roads on Saturday morning, near the overpass for the Little River.

Old Oxford Road was closed for several hours during the initial investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (919) 560-0900 or Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. All calls to Crimestoppers are anonymous and callers are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to arrests.

