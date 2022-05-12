Search underway after shooting in Durham County, sheriff's office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the area of Rosemont Parkway and Spring Gardens Drive in Durham County that happened Wednesday night.

A search for a suspect was underway shortly before 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham countysearchcrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews respond to fire at Raleigh apartment building
Raleigh road rage shooting leads to charges for truck driver
Durham County Sheriff reveals cross-county 'Strike Team'
Raleigh park improvements could hike property taxes up 15 percent
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
Fayetteville man sentenced for groping teen on flight to RDU
Biden says lowering prices a priority, but experts predict more pain
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Baby formula shortage concerns Durham moms
4-car crash causes delays on I-540 near Aviation Parkway
Supply chain woes, food prices force Meals on Wheels to get creative
Governor Cooper unveils second-year budget recommendations
More TOP STORIES News