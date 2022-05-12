Search underway after shooting in Durham County, sheriff's office says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the area of Rosemont Parkway and Spring Gardens Drive in Durham County that happened Wednesday night.A search for a suspect was underway shortly before 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.No other details were released.Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900.