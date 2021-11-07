Raleigh woman killed after stopping to help in Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman was killed after she stopped to help people involved in a crash.Durham Police said the woman was struck by an SUV on South Miami Boulevard early Sunday.The first crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Miami Boulevard when a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox that was pulling out of a parking lot crashed with a 2018 Nissan Maxima going southbound on South Miami Boulevard. The collision caused the Equinox to flip and land in the far left northbound lane of South Miami Boulevard.That's when Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh and her boyfriend pulled over to help the people trapped inside the flipped Chevrolet. Shortly after, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox traveling in the far left northbound lane of South Miami Boulevard struck Harbison, who was standing on the left side of the overturned vehicle.Harbison was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the driver of the SUV that struck Harbison as well as two people in the flipped Equinox were all taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.The crashes remain under investigation but police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the first crash.Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the fatal collision.Police have not determined whether any charges will be filed.Several blocks of South Miami Boulevard were closed for several hours following the crash.