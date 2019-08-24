Durham DA affirms no charges in 2018 death of NCCU student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry has reaffirmed that there is no evidence to support a homicide charge in the 2018 death of a former North Carolina Central University student.
The former student, DeAndre Ballard was shot and killed by a security guard on Sept. 24, 2018, during an encounter at the Campus Crossing apartments where Ballard lived at the time.
Ballard's family contended the shooting was not in self-defense as the guard claimed.
"The Durham Police Department determined last year that charges were not warranted in this case," a spokesperson for the DA's office told ABC11 on Friday. "The previous district attorney, who left office in December, agreed with that determination.
"Upon taking office, DA Deberry took the extra step of requesting a presentation on the evidence in the case to ensure she agreed with the decision of her predecessor and found no evidence to support a homicide charge."
Ballard, 23, was set to graduate from the school in 2019.
