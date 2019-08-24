Durham DA affirms no charges in 2018 death of NCCU student

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry has reaffirmed that there is no evidence to support a homicide charge in the 2018 death of a former North Carolina Central University student.

The former student, DeAndre Ballard was shot and killed by a security guard on Sept. 24, 2018, during an encounter at the Campus Crossing apartments where Ballard lived at the time.

Ballard's family contended the shooting was not in self-defense as the guard claimed.

"The Durham Police Department determined last year that charges were not warranted in this case," a spokesperson for the DA's office told ABC11 on Friday. "The previous district attorney, who left office in December, agreed with that determination.

"Upon taking office, DA Deberry took the extra step of requesting a presentation on the evidence in the case to ensure she agreed with the decision of her predecessor and found no evidence to support a homicide charge."

Ballard, 23, was set to graduate from the school in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyshootingstudent diesnccuself defense
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She's going to...get killed:' Pedestrian hit, killed in Cary
Is your mosquito spray killing pollinators like butterflies?
Parents meet woman who received son's organs at Duke Hospital
Clayton K-9 helps police find heroin, cash, stolen guns
K-9 helps flush suspect out of woods in Mebane armed robbery
From the ground up: Sampson County education leader began as custodian
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Show More
Morrisville woman stops for groceries, wins $25,000 a year for life
Mom killed Elon alum in Atlanta murder suicide, police say
How realistic are the plans for Downtown South?
Severe weather threat looms for Friday evening
Tropical Update: System near Florida could become depression
More TOP STORIES News