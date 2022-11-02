Durham police investigating October shooting that left 1 person dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in October.

According to DPD, Michael Spears Jr., 21, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound just before midnight on Oct. 27. When officers arrived they were informed that Spears had been shot, and was in surgery. Spears died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Officials said Wednesday that they have not been able to determine a location for the shooting.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.