Durham police announce road closures for half-marathon race

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 9th annual Race 13.1 half-marathon will take place Saturday and some road closures will be in place that could impact your weekend.

The holiday-themed race will also have a 10k and 5k for runners on the American Tobacco Trail. Traffic delays and road closures can be expected on certain streets between 7:30-11:30 a.m.

The race will start and finish at Johnson Volvo Cars Durham.

Traffic delays and road closures can be expected on the following streets between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Southpoint Autopark Boulevard

Audubon Lake Drive

Highgate Drive

Massey Chapel Road

Renaissance Parkway

Touchstone Drive

Starling Lane

Shearwater Drive