Durham police investigate after man found shot dead in vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2000 block of House Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found a man lying inside a vehicle.

Officers saw he had been shot, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting does not appear to have been random, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

