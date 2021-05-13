Durham police investigate after man found shot dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lane Street about 1:45 p.m. and found a man lying outside who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policehomicide investigationman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
More TOP STORIES News