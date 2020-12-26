Durham Police investigate after woman found dead in home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an assault call at 2:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Capstone Drive. When they arrived, they found a woman inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is an active investigation and police have not yet released any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
