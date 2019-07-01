murder

Durham man charged with murder after three people shot, killed at Burlington apartment

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington police have charged a Durham man with murder after three people were shot and killed inside an apartment Sunday night.

Hyquan Parker, 26, of Durham, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and is being held in the Alamance County jail in lieu of a $3,000,000 bond, police said Monday.

The crime happened just after 8 p.m. on Perry Circle.

Officers arrived to the apartment and found three people with fatal gunshot wounds.

The shooting does not appear to be random, officials said. Early parts of the investigation revealed the shooter was known to at least one of the victims.

The victims have not been identified yet.

