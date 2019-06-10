sex abuse

Durham man sexually abused 10-year-old at sleepover, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 43-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old at a sleepover, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Reyes Rivera-Zapata, who has a Durham address, was arrested Friday and charged with kidnapping, two counts of first degree sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Orange County officials said the 10-year-old was victimized while spending the night at a friend's house and told another friend what happened.

The friend's parent reported the incident to the school and law enforcement.

Rivera-Zapata was booked into the Orange County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Rivera-Zapata was released after posting bond but has another court date on June 24 and is ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-245-2900 or Investigator Baldwin directly at (919) 245-2939.
