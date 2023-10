DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police caught an escaped miniature horse on a stroll around the neighborhood.

DPD posted a photo of the small black and white horse on social media saying it was found snacking at homes in the 3600 block of Britt Street.

They were able to find the owner and return it home a short time later.

ALSO SEE: Endangered red wolf can make it in the wild, but not without significant' help, study says