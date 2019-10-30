17-year-old among those killed in rash of shootings over span of 26 hours in Durham

Zaeveon Hershel Tucker, who had turned 17 just a week prior, was walking across Driver Street in front of Shepherd's House United Methodist Church around 2 p.m. when people driving by in a truck opened fire. According to police, Tucker collapsed on the church's front yard and died.
RELATED: 5 shot, 1 killed in Durham after drive-by shootings minutes apart
Police released two photos of pickup trucks that were around the area when the shooting happened. A white Ford F150 utility truck and a green Dodge Ram are shown in the photos. Those who were inside the trucks aren't considered suspects, but police believe they may have witnessed the shooting or have information about the suspect's vehicle. They are asked to contact police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335.
Durham minister Paul Scott says Halloween should be canceled in the city tomorrow night due to the recent shootings. He told me parents should, “keep your babies in the house! This isn’t hocus-pocus, this is a real-life situation.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YqrfyEOQVk— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 30, 2019
Tucker was one of two people killed in a rash of shootings in Durham on Monday night through Tuesday. All told, eight people were shot in six different shootings.
Mayor Steve Schewel told reporters Wednesday that more police officers are not the answer -- gun laws are.
"Friends, I just want to tell you this. We are not going to stop gun violence in Durham until we stop guns in Durham," he said. "If we don't have common sense gun laws in North Carolina, like universal background checks and restrictions on flea market sales, if we're not able to do that then we are not going to stop this gun violence. And anyone that is telling you different is not telling the truth."
Schewel said police are not sure if the shootings are connected.
Authorities say it's been difficult to connect the dots because victims and witnesses aren't willing to talk.
One Durham activist put out a call Wednesday to cancel Halloween because of the violence.
Minister Paul Scott of the Black Messiah Movement said parents should keep their children home Thursday instead of sending them out to trick-or-treat.
"This isn't make believe. This isn't ghosts and goblins. These are real life situations," he said. "A lot of these shootings, a lot of these murders are involving teenagers and young adults and we're losing too many in Durham right now."
TIMELINE
Monday, 10:23 p.m. -- A man was shot in the leg and another in the hand while walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street. Investigators said the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.
Monday 10:30 p.m. -- People inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on people standing at a bus stop near the intersection of North Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Kerry Graham Jr., 24, died; two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tuesday, 2 p.m. -- Tucker shot and killed while walking in front of a church.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. -- Man shot near West Club Boulevard and Watts Street in what witnesses described as a drive-by. A man and a woman were also injured in the incident. The man was shot, and the woman was injured by flying debris.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. -- Five bullets were fired into a woman's car as she turned onto Fulton Street. She was not injured.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m. -- People in a dark-colored car fired 12 shots into the back of a man's car as he drove south on Interstate 85. He was not injured.