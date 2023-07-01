1 dead in crash on N.C. Highway 54 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a crash Friday night in Durham.

Durham police responded to a crash near the intersection of N.C. Highway 54 and N.C. Highway 751 just before 8:45 p.m. Officers said a Toyota Camry was going eastbound on N.C. Highway 54 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto N.C. Highway 751. The Toyota was hit on the passenger's side by a Jeep Wrangler that was traveling westbound on N.C. Highway 54.

The passenger of the Toyota, George Leander Hill Jr., 21, of Chapel Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has information is asked to call Investigator J.T. Rose at 919-475-4149.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream