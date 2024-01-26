Newest mixed-use luxury residential coming to Downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bull City's newest mixed-use development is coming to Downtown.

A historic beam signing ceremony took place Thursday highlighting the completion of the structural framework of Novus, a new mixed-use luxury residential high-rise in the Five Points district.

Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said it's an effort to bring more housing opportunities to the growing area.

"It's important that we provide all levels of housing," he said. "Look where they can go."

The 27-story high-rise will house 54 condos and 188 apartments with ground-floor retail shops.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.