7-year-old boy shot at Burlington apartment complex

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Apartments.

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Apartments.

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Apartments.

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Apartments.

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday at a Burlington apartment complex.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Beaumont Apartments in the 1000 block of Beaumont Ct.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they located a 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was airlifted to a trauma center. His identity has not been released.

According to witnesses, the child was not involved in the nearby incident and was an unintended victim.

The Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.