Durham Police identify man found dead in car trunk

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have released the name of the person found dead inside the trunk of a car.

Police say the man found inside was 39-year-old Jivon Cherry.

He was found dead Tuesday night at the Falls Pointe Apartments off South Alston Avenue and TW Alexander Drive.

Investigators have not released any other information into how Cherry died or who may be responsible.

ABC11 spoke with neighbors in the area who couldn't believe someone was found dead.

Ernest Stewart, a resident at the apartment complex, said he saw at least 10 police cars at the scene on Tuesday.

"I'm shocked, honestly," Stewart said. "In the trunk of a car, that's dangerous. I have my grandkids asking me questions. Their main concern is, is this going to continue?"