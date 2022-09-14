WATCH LIVE

Body found in trunk of car at Durham apartment complex

1 hour ago
There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in Durham as police conduct a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a homicide at a Durham apartment complex late Tuesday night.

There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane off S. Alston Avenue and TW Alexander Drive.

Police said that shortly after 7:40 p.m., officers found a man dead in the trunk of a vehicle.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Officers continued to actively investigate late into the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

