Durham police ID man killed in shooting outside Captain D's restaurant

Durham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the front passenger seat of a car outside a Captain D's fast-food restaurant.Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers found a man inside a car at 4300 N. Roxboro St.Kenya Lamont Thompson, 46, was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers said the driver told police someone pulled up alongside the car and started firing.Thompson was taken to a hospital where he later died.No suspects are in custody.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.