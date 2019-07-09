DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Monday night.
Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Craven Street near Usher Street.
When they arrived, they found a man inside a car in a ditch.
The man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Durham police investigating after man found dead inside car
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News