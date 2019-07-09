Durham police investigating after man found dead inside car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Monday night.Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Craven Street near Usher Street.When they arrived, they found a man inside a car in a ditch.The man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Harton at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29332 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.