Durham police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot during a call for a domestic incident early Saturday morning.Authorities said it happened shortly after 5 a.m at Bevel Court.Police were dispatched to a domestic incident between a man and a woman involved in a physical altercation.Authorities said the 30-year-old man was uncooperative and combative. After a struggle, shots were fired by an officer.Life-saving efforts were performed by officers on scene but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay.The incident is being investigated the The NC SBI and DPD Professional Standards Division.The Durham Police Department will release a five-day report on the incident.The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."We would like to express condolences to everyone involved in this unfortunate situation. We are always saddened by any loss of life," said Police Chief C.J. Davis.