armed robbery

Durham police investigating overnight armed robbery at sweepstakes parlor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Sky Sweepstakes on North Roxboro Street overnight.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when two men jumped a security guard on break and forced him inside.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The two men took the cash drawer and money bag, police said.

The amount of money taken is not yet known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamsweepstakesarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Durham man arrested, accused of 4 armed robberies in 48 hours
Circle K gas stations robbed overnight in Raleigh, Garner
Masked man tries to rob bank, then is shot, Benson Police say
Florida armed robbery foiled by Indiana spring breakers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family wants answers after wounded robbery suspect slips out of UNC Hospital
Durham police investigating after shooting, robbery in apartment parking lot
Texas authorities arrest man suspected in Moore County homicide
Nice but hot weather for Father's Day
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Lillington woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Harnett County
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Show More
Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks neighbors
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
Lakers reach deal to acquire Anthony Davis, ESPN reports
End the Violence rally brings Charlotte students to Raleigh
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
More TOP STORIES News