Durham police investigating overnight armed robbery at sweepstakes parlor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Sky Sweepstakes on North Roxboro Street overnight.
Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when two men jumped a security guard on break and forced him inside.
The two men took the cash drawer and money bag, police said.
The amount of money taken is not yet known.
