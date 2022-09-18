Man killed in Durham shooting, no arrests made

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. and found a man dead at the scene.

Police say based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting does not appear to be random.

No arrests have been made and the identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.