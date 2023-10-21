Durham officer assaulted, injured during arrest after high-speed driver crashes, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police officer was assaulted when an attempted traffic stop turned violent Friday, DPD said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the officer tried to stop a speeding vehicle near W. Cornwallis Road and US 15-501. The driver refused to stop and fled at speeds of more than 100 mph, police said.

The officer did not give chase but saw the vehicle had crashed a short time later near the exit ramp from 15-501 to W. Cornwallis Road.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver attacked the officer, DPD said, and "attempted to render the officer unconscious."

An emergency chaplain who was riding with the officer intervened and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Both the officer and the chaplain were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a rifle and marijuana were located inside the crashed vehicle.

Demario Holman Durham Police Department

Demario Holman, 35 of Durham, was arrested and charged with:

Assault on a law enforcement officer with serious injury

Assault by strangulation

Assault inflicting serious injury

Possession of firearm by felon

Possess weapon of mass destruction

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony flee to elude

Carrying concealed gun

Resist public officer

Holman is being held at the Durham County Jail under a $400,000 secured bond.

ABC11 database tracks crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood