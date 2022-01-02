Durham rescue mission celebrates New Year's holiday with a special lunch

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue mission hosted a New Year's Day lunch for all the men living at its men's campus.The lunch took place at 11 a.m. Saturday with foods such as pot roast, collard greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread and cheesecake.The men spent their lunches having fun and celebrating New Year's Day together.Following the meal, the men at the mission received encouraging words from, Durham missions volunteer coordinator, Larry Sutherland."It's the beginning of a New Year, with lots of opportunities before us. This is a time of reflection and of 'Hope' for a better tomorrow. We are encouraging all of our clients to make resolutions and commitments in this New Year. We want them to set goals, and to make plans to meet those goals. The Durham Rescue Mission strives to help everyone make their dreams come true," said Reverend Rob Tart, CEO/President of the Durham Rescue Mission