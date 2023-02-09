2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a suspect in the Sunday night road rage shooting incident at a Durham convenience store.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that it has identified the second suspect in the Sunday night road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.

Tiffany R. Carr is believed to have been the passenger in the white 2013 Audi A4 -- with NC License Plate KBR-8300 -- whose driver fired multiple shots at a car he had just been in a minor traffic accident with, the sheriff's office said.

Two minor children were also seen in that car.

Tiffany Carr Durham County Sheriff's Office

Carr is being charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors

Carr is not in custody. The sheriff's office is still searching for the driver, as well. He's been identified as 31-year-old Ira Brandon Thorpe. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon for the shooting at Han-Dee Hugo's on Pleasant Drive at Highway 70. Thorpe also faces the same charges as Carr.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carr or Thorpe is asked to please contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (919) 560-0880 or call DCSO communications at (919) 560-0900.

No one was injured in the incident.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.