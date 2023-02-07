Suspects sought after shots fired in Durham road-rage incident

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting during a road-rage incident in a convenience store parking lot in Durham,

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting during a road-rage incident in Durham

The sheriff's office said it happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday night near Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.

A blue Ford Mustang and a white Audi A6 sedan were involved in a minor collision. Both drivers pulled into the parking lot of the Handee Hugo's convenience store on Pleasant Drive.

A verbal altercation started and as seen on surveillance footage, the driver of the Audi gets what appears to be a rifle from the car and shoots several times at the Mustang, which then drives away.

No one was injured, but deputies said eight rifle shell casings were recovered from the parking lot.

investigators are trying to identify the driver of the Audi and the passenger.

The four-door Audi reportedly received damage to the driver's side bumper during the collision.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at (919) 560-0900 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.