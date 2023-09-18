Sanitation workers, returned to work Tuesday after a 4-day work stoppage to protest for higher wages.

Durham city workers still with no pay raise despite possible work stoppage

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham city workers say they'll voice their concerns about pay during the next city council meeting.

Sanitation workers, returned to work Tuesday after a 4-day work stoppage to protest for higher wages.

Union worker reps say despite their return their demands for higher pay still have not been met, but the Durham city manager's released a new bonus proposal for full-time city workers.

Anyone earning less than $57,000 dollars would get a $3,000 bonus.

Workers who make from $57,000 to $90,000 would receive a $2,500 bonus.

Those with salaries above $90,000 would get a $2,000 bonus.

Part-time employees would receive a $1,000 bonus.

Hope remains that today's city council work session could bring answers to the requests of sanitation workers.

If not they are leaving another work stoppage on the table as an option.