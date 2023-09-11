Durham sanitation workers agree to return to work, for now because of 'commitment to community'

The men and women who are asking for a pay raise said they are returning on Tuesday because they have a commitment to keep the community clean.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham sanitation workers tell ABC11 they will return to work Tuesday, after nearly a week off the job.

The men and women who are asking for a pay raise said they are returning on Tuesday because they have a commitment to keep the community clean.

This all comes as the city told ABC11 Friday that it turned to contractors to help pick up trash. Workers had questions about why the city was spending money on contractors when that money could go to them.

The city responded by saying since it was already doing business with that vendor, there isn't a new contract cost.

One Durham woman told us she has a family of nine. She was relieved when contractors showed up Saturday to pick up her trash.

"We had about at least three to four bags outside the trash can from it being late," said Melody Crumble of Durham. "I think they should give them the pay they deserve because the cost of living is extremely high because we all have families to feed."

The sanitation workers say while their demands have not been met, they're hopeful things will change on September 18th. The next city council work session is scheduled for that day.

The workers said they may resume their work stoppage protest if the city does not reach an agreement during the Sept 18 meeting.

The protest began on Wednesday, September 6.

In addition to demanding more pay, they asking for temporary workers to be hired permanently, and for anybody completing work outside their job title to be paid for it.

They've also started an online petition and GoFundMe to cover the salaries of those with no sick or vacation time missing work.

