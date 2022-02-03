'We live like that' Neighbors react after 13-year-old boy shot in leg inside Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg while inside his home.It happened just before midnight at Brentwood Center Apartments in Durham on Junction Road.He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. But in the aftermath, neighbors say they live in daily fear of this kind of violence.Homes and vehicles shot up. Officers were told that numerous shots were fired in a parking lot at the complex. Several apartments, including the one the 13-year-old was in, were damaged by gunfire."We live like that. It's the way a lot of us living. It's sad," said a neighbor, who wanted to be identified only as Annie. "Pray. Thank God. Keep moving."Annie lives with the trauma of gun violence day in and day out.Wednesday was no different."You better duck. Hit the floor. Then you get up and check yourself. OK, everything is OK," she said.There are a few cameras in the community, but neighbors say they don't work.Durham Police don't have a suspect in the young teen's shooting.Annie is not surprised."Because they come in shooting. They can't catch them," Annie said. "My granddaughter laying in the bed sleep, and she got shot in the bed. Last year."Ducking and hiding from bullets is apparently what you do in Brentwood, which is located off Junction Road near Highway 98.Annie learned that 14 years ago when she moved in.She showed ABC11 where a bullet once flew through her living room and into the kitchen.It's so bad sometimes that she is afraid to go to the mailbox -- and that's not all."You want to go to church at night time. But you are scared," she said. "(Because) you come in 10, 11 o'clock, that's the time they start shooting. So what do you do? You stay home.,Annie doesn't want to leave her home. It's one she can afford.So instead, she lives in fear of the next shooting and hopes will all end.Annie would like to see police put a substation in or closer to the neighborhood.The shooting remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jorgenson at (919) 560-4454, ext. 29534 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.