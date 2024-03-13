Family of Durham 5-year-old girl shot near her home speaks out: 'It's still shocking'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tierra Caraway said her niece, Madison, is a fighter. The 5-year-old was shot in the lower part of her body while playing outside Tuesday at her Durham home.

"It's still shocking to be real," Caraway said. "We're just glad she good."

Caraway said her nephew, the 16-year-old teenage boy was also with Madison and injured in the shooting, is also expected to be OK.

"You would think it will be safe because there's a ton of children out here nowadays," Caraway said. "But no, not at all, because something happened to my niece."

Tuesday's shooting marks five young people who have been shot so far this year, according to Durham Police Department.

"So far this year through March 9th, there have been 3 juveniles shot (not including the two shot yesterday)," a DPD spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Just last week, Durham city leaders met with a Biden Administration official to talk about the needs of those in public housing communities such as Oxford Manor.

One shared concern was about young people, and how they're impacted by violence in the area.

"A YMCA could be much better with all the children go there after school or when their parents are working," Caraway said. "I feel like if anything could be helpful ... maybe something to help (my sister) raise some money to get out of here."

