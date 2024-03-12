2 young people shot in drive-by at Durham apartment complex: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children were shot Tuesday afternoon in drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Durham.

Durham Police Department said the two victims were a 16-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a passing vehicle, but no details about that vehicle have been released yet.

Crime scene tape surrounds Oxford Manor, a housing complex used by the Durham Housing Authority, as police investigate the shooting.

Police said both of the children shot were taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released.