Durham police involved in shootout after vehicles enter crime scene

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham police involved in shootout after vehicles enter crime scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Worth Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes at the intersection of Elm Street and East Main Street.

A short time later a man walked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said during the investigation, two vehicles began to drive through the crime scene and two officers returned gunfire.

Both of those vehicles ended up leaving the scene.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

There are no other details available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once new information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeshootout
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Abortion rights supporters lead protest in Cary
PGA Tour Pro Varner III donates to Durham-based SwingPals
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville, police searching for suspect
A person was killed in alligator attack near Myrtle Beach in SC
Durham museum hosts its first family LGBTQ+ activity
There are many ways to eat healthy amid high food prices, experts say
Show More
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Where abortion rights stand in NC after Roe v Wade decision
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Anglers of all ages can fish for free in NC on July 4
More TOP STORIES News