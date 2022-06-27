Durham police involved in shootout after vehicles enter crime scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Worth Street.When officers arrived on the scene they found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes at the intersection of Elm Street and East Main Street.A short time later a man walked into a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.Police said during the investigation, two vehicles began to drive through the crime scene and two officers returned gunfire.Both of those vehicles ended up leaving the scene.No officers were injured.The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.There are no other details available at this time.