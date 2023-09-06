Woman dead, another injured in afternoon shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said one woman was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on East Weaver Street.

Officers responded about 12:20 p.m. to the 3000 block of East Weaver Street. They found two women with gunshot injuries.

One victim was rushed to the hospital but died later of her injuries. She was identified as Tonya Richardson, 45, of Durham.

The second woman sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, police said.

No other details were immediately released. The shooting remains under active investigation.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Investigator K. Foley at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

