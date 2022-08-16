City of Durham ends 'sister city' relationship with Russian city over war with Ukraine

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Council voted to suspend a sister city partnership with a city in Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

Kostroma is on the Volga River, about 200 miles northeast of Moscow. Durham and Kostroma have been sister cities for 35 years.

Mayor Elaine O'Neal wanted to take action after attending the Conference of Mayor's annual meeting in June.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the conference virtually and urged mayors to end sister city relationship with Russia.

The relationship may get restored after the war ends.