Durham city leaders to discuss social district during Thursday session

On Thursday, Durham city leaders will discuss the idea and hear a presentation about what the district would look like.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The idea of social districts are gaining momentum. That's where you can grab an alcoholic drink to go.

It's been about a month and a half since Raleigh rolled out its social district. Oxford also joined the trend and the concept may soon be coming to Fayetteville.

One Durham City Council member told ABC11 that they are in the process of making the social district policy.

Nearly 80% of people surveyed back in March said having the district would be a good idea for downtown Durham.

The proposed area would run seven days a week and start at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m.