Society

Drive-by parade held in Raleigh for World War II veteran who turned 99

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 did not stop dozens of people from coming out to celebrate World War II veteran Durwood Williams.

The retired Air Force colonel celebrated his 99th birthday Tuesday.

His family held a drive-by parade on Tuesday afternoon in the Springdale Estates neighborhood in Raleigh.

Friends and family honked their horns and cheered as they saluted Col. Williams.

His birthday may have looked different this year, but it still meant a lot to this veteran.

"It reinforces my view that this world is filled with good people who appreciate their neighbors and their friends," Williams said.

He joined the military in December 1941, just days after Japan attacked pearl Harbor.

Williams said he felt like it was his duty to serve his country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighparadebirthdayworld war iigood newsfeel goodveteranair force
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Excruciating:' UNC doctor describes treating COVID-19 patients in ICU
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees record number of hospitalizations
More COVID-19 vaccine options could aid distribution timeline
How Duke Hospital found a way to recycle PPE for repeated use
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Advocacy group puts out '10 Worst Toys' list this holiday season
Halloween activities could be factor in Vance Co. uptick in cases
Show More
Black-owned businesses hope consumers will shop local on Black Friday
Fort Bragg holds annual Thanksgiving with COVID-19 restrictions
NC researcher hopes app will help detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic patients
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
The Clorox Company to bring 158 high-paying jobs to Durham
More TOP STORIES News