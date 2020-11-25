Drive-by parade held in Raleigh for World War II veteran who turned 99

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 did not stop dozens of people from coming out to celebrate World War II veteran Durwood Williams.The retired Air Force colonel celebrated his 99th birthday Tuesday.His family held a drive-by parade on Tuesday afternoon in the Springdale Estates neighborhood in Raleigh.Friends and family honked their horns and cheered as they saluted Col. Williams.His birthday may have looked different this year, but it still meant a lot to this veteran."It reinforces my view that this world is filled with good people who appreciate their neighbors and their friends," Williams said.He joined the military in December 1941, just days after Japan attacked pearl Harbor.Williams said he felt like it was his duty to serve his country.