CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation said most Cary drivers are correctly using the 'dynamic left turn' intersection at Tryon Road and Cary Parkway, despite some confusion at the new signal's debut two weeks ago.
The intersection of Tryon Road and Cary Parkway used to have two left-turn lanes. But earlier this month, NCDOT installed a new lighted system in which the number of available turn lanes varies depending on time of day and traffic. One of the former left turn lanes now has a red 'X' over it, indicating that drivers should not use that lane of traffic.
RELATED: New 'dynamic left turn' intersection will save drivers 2,000 hours per year, NCDOT says
A spokesperson for NCDOT said an informal evaluation showed that about 80 percent of drivers are using the correct turn lane, meaning that only one out of every five drivers were still turning left at the red 'x'.
According to NCDOT, only one crash in the left turn lanes happened last week. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.
NCDOT said it will be doing a formal evaluation with the Town of Cary later this spring.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
80 percent of drivers using Cary 'dynamic left turn' intersection correctly, NCDOT says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News