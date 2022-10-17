Early voting | You can register and vote at one-stop early voting in North Carolina

Voters can same-day register at any one-stop early voting site in their county from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, November 5.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The registration deadline for the midterm 2022 election has come and gone. However, you still have one more chance to register.

In fact, you can register and vote at the same time during the early voting period in North Carolina and it starts this week.

What voters need to know before heading to early voting polls

North Carolina's one-stop early voting period starts Thursday, October 20 at ends Saturday, November 5.

North Carolinians who still need to register can do so during the early voting period which offers a same-day register at select voting sites in their county.

When you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may also update your name or address within the same county if necessary.

According to the NC State Board of Elections any person using same-day registration must meet all eligibility requirements. Click on Who Can Register for more information. Voters registering during the early voting period must have lived in the county where they are registering for at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

Unlike on Election Day, early voting is offered at select sites and there aren't as many as election day. So prepare yourself for the possibility of long lines.

On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Click on one-stop voting to find a site in your county.

Voter Assistance and Curbside Voting: Any voter who qualifies for assistance may ask for help at an early voting site. Visit Help for Voters with Disabilities to get more details.

Curbside voting is also available during early voting for eligible individuals.

Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during the one-stop early voting period.

Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their ballot to an election official at a one-stop early voting site during any time that site is open for voting. Ballots will be kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.

What's on your ballot?

Click on Sample Ballot and enter your information if you would like to see what's on it before heading to the poll.

Thousands of felons in North Carolina can now register and vote

