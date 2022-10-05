Vote 2022: Key dates for NC voters as we near Election Day on November 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Election Day will be here before you know it and there are some important dates to keep in mind for voters in North Carolina.

The deadline for regular voter registration is October 14. Voter registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to your county board of elections office by 5 p.m.

Voters can also same-day register at any one-stop early voting site in their county from October 20 to November 5. For locations and hours click here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot must be received by your county board of elections office by 5 p.m.

Election Day is November 8 this year. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting. You can find your polling place here. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on November 8 must be postmarked on or before election day and received by mail by 5 p.m. Monday, November 14. Ballots without a postmark must be received by November 8.

All 14 of North Carolina's Congressional seats are on the ballot in November's midterm elections. In Wake County a new sheriff will be chosen. There is also a high-profile U.S. Senate race in NC that could have big implications for both parties depending on who wins that race.