Budd, Beasley win to set up Senate showdown in November

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11862676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Full speech: Cheri Beasley gives her acceptance speech after winning Democratic nomination for Senate.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina's Senate race after both easily clinched primary victories Tuesday night.Budd won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr's seat in North Carolina.Budd's win is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. A super PAC affiliated with the conservative Club for Growth spent millions on ads supporting Budd and attacking his chief rival, former Gov. Pat McCrory, as too liberal.McCrory was considered a moderate in the 14-candidate primary but is best known nationally for signing a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people in 2016 that led to widespread boycotts. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker also competed in the race.Budd avoided a runoff by garnering more than 30% of the vote in the primary. He now advances to the November general election, where he'll take on Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice. Beasley would be North Carolina's first Black senator if elected in the Republican-leaning state.Beasley easily won the North Carolina Democratic primary.The former state Supreme Court chief justice defeated 10 other Democrats on Tuesday. Beasley would be North Carolina's first Black U.S. senator if she wins in November.Beasley became the Democratic front-runner as two key rivals bowed out last fall.Beasley was elected to the state Court of Appeals in 2008. She was later appointed to the Supreme Court, won an election and was named chief justice by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in 2019. In 2020, she lost a statewide election to remain chief justice by just 400 votes.This is a developing story and will be updated.