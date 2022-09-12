First in-person forum for Wake County sheriff candidates, Harrison and Rowe, being held tonight

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County voters have a chance to meet the two candidates vying to be the next sheriff.

The forum's sponsored by a political action committee, N.C. Transit Workers Association.

They want to hear how Donnie Harrison, the former Wake County Sheriff and Willie Rowe, a retired major who worked in the sheriff's department, will handle community safety concerns.

They also want both candidates to provide details about deputy training, how inmates are treated in the county jail and the department's working relationship with the district attorney's office.

The forum is being held Monday night at First Cosmopolitan Baptist Church from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone who live in Wake County is invited to attend.